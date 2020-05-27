The California Kitchen: Untamed Peach Cobbler

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Untamed Peach Cobbler

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed Peach Cobbler with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 3 LBS Fresh Peaches
  • 1/2 C Brown Sugar
  • 1 C Flour
  • 1/2 C Sugar
  • 2 Pinch Salt
  • 3.5 oz Vegetable Shortening
The California Kitchen: Butter Basted Peeking Duck Breast
THe Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777