The California Kitchen: Untamed Easy French Bread

In today’s California Kitchen, learn to cook Untamed Easy French Bread with The Untamed Chef, Albert J. Hernandez.
Here is what you will need:
- 1 Qt Warm Water
- 1 oz Active Dry Yeast
- 3 lbs 12 oz Bread Flour
- 1 oz Salt TT
- Parmesan Cheese Sprinkle over Top
- (Optional) ~ Garlic Butter
- 3 Garlic Heads Pressed
- 1 oz White Wine
- 1 oz Shallots
- 1 Lb Salted Sweet Cream Butter
For this and many more of these recipes visit:
www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show:
www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on:
Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777