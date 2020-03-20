The California Kitchen: Untamed Easy French Bread

In today’s California Kitchen, learn to cook Untamed Easy French Bread with The Untamed Chef, Albert J. Hernandez. Here is what you will need:

1 Qt Warm Water

1 oz Active Dry Yeast

3 lbs 12 oz Bread Flour

1 oz Salt TT

Parmesan Cheese Sprinkle over Top

(Optional) ~ Garlic Butter 3 Garlic Heads Pressed 1 oz White Wine 1 oz Shallots 1 Lb Salted Sweet Cream Butter



