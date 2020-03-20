Untamed Easy French Bread

The California Kitchen: Untamed Easy French Bread

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn to cook Untamed Easy French Bread with The Untamed Chef, Albert J. Hernandez.

Here is what you will need:

  • 1 Qt Warm Water
  • 1 oz Active Dry Yeast
  • 3 lbs 12 oz Bread Flour
  • 1 oz Salt TT
  • Parmesan Cheese Sprinkle over Top
  • (Optional) ~ Garlic Butter
    • 3 Garlic Heads Pressed
    • 1 oz White Wine
    • 1 oz Shallots
    • 1 Lb Salted Sweet Cream Butter
