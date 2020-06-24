Strawberry Citrus Sorbet Untamed

The California Kitchen: Strawberry Citrus Sorbet Untamed

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Strawberry Citrus Sorbet Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Strawberry Citrus Sorbet Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 LB Strawberries
  • 1 C Sugar
  • 2 C Orange Juice

Listen to Albert prepare Strawberry Citrus Sorbet Untamed below.

The California Kitchen: Strawberry Citrus Sorbet Untamed
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777