The California Kitchen ~ Smoked Cauliflower untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn to cook Smoked Cauliflower Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J. Hernandez.
Here is what you will need:
2 Cauliflower Heads
Vegetable Oil to taste
Salt & Pepper to taste
Cajun Spice to taste
For this and many more of these recipes visit:
www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show:
www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on:
Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777