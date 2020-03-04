The California Kitchen: ~ Seared Ahi Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn to cook Seared Ahi Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J. Hernandez. Here is what you will need:
4 Ahi Steaks 4-6oz
Cajun Seasoning to taste
Salt & Pepper to taste
1 Cup Mayo
1/4 Cup Wasabi Paste
4 T Teriyaki Sauce
4 T Brown Sugar
