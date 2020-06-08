The California Kitchen: Rock Cod Provencal

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Rock Cod Provencal with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 4 Each 4 oz Rock Cod Filets
- TT S+P
- 4 T Cajun Spice Rub
- 4 T Vegetable Oil
- 4 T Butter (for Basting)
- Vegetables
- 2 T Veg Oil
- 1 Zucchini
- 1 Crooked Neck Squash
- 1/2 C Heirloom Tomatoes
- 2 T Herb de Provencal Seasoning
- 1 T Butter TT S+P
Listen to Albert prepare Rock Cod Provencal below.
