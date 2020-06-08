In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Rock Cod Provencal with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

4 Each 4 oz Rock Cod Filets

TT S+P

4 T Cajun Spice Rub

4 T Vegetable Oil

4 T Butter (for Basting)

Vegetables 2 T Veg Oil 1 Zucchini 1 Crooked Neck Squash 1/2 C Heirloom Tomatoes 2 T Herb de Provencal Seasoning 1 T Butter TT S+P



Listen to Albert prepare Rock Cod Provencal below.

The California Kitchen: Rock Cod Provencal

