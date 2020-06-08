The California Kitchen: Rock Cod Provencal

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Rock Cod Provencal

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Rock Cod Provencal with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 4 Each 4 oz Rock Cod Filets
  • TT S+P
  • 4 T Cajun Spice Rub
  • 4 T Vegetable Oil
  • 4 T Butter (for Basting)
  • Vegetables
    • 2 T Veg Oil
    • 1 Zucchini
    • 1 Crooked Neck Squash
    • 1/2 C Heirloom Tomatoes
    • 2 T Herb de Provencal Seasoning
    • 1 T Butter TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Rock Cod Provencal below.

The California Kitchen: Rock Cod Provencal
THe Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777