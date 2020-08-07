In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Raspberry Farmers’ Market Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

Vinaigrette 1/2 C Raspberry 1/2 C Black Berry 1/4 C Sugar 1/4 C Red Wine Vinegar 1/2 C Olive Oil



Bowl 1/2 C Candied Nuts 1/4 C Gorgonzola 2 C Farmers Market Greens TT Olive Oil TT Fresh Cracked Black Pepper TT Fleur-de-sal



Listen to Albert prepare Raspberry Farmers’ Market Salad below.

The California Kitchen: Raspberry Farmers Market Salad

