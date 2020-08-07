Raspberry Farmers Market Salad

The California Kitchen: Raspberry Farmers’ Market Salad

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Raspberry Farmers Market Salad

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Raspberry Farmers’ Market Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • Vinaigrette
    • 1/2 C Raspberry
    • 1/2 C Black Berry
    • 1/4 C Sugar
    • 1/4 C Red Wine Vinegar
    • 1/2 C Olive Oil
  • Bowl
    • 1/2 C Candied Nuts
    • 1/4 C Gorgonzola
    • 2 C Farmers Market Greens
    • TT Olive Oil
    • TT Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
    • TT Fleur-de-sal

Listen to Albert prepare Raspberry Farmers’ Market Salad below.

The California Kitchen: Raspberry Farmers Market Salad
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777