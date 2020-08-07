The California Kitchen: Raspberry Farmers’ Market Salad

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Raspberry Farmers’ Market Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- Vinaigrette
- 1/2 C Raspberry
- 1/2 C Black Berry
- 1/4 C Sugar
- 1/4 C Red Wine Vinegar
- 1/2 C Olive Oil
- Bowl
- 1/2 C Candied Nuts
- 1/4 C Gorgonzola
- 2 C Farmers Market Greens
- TT Olive Oil
- TT Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
- TT Fleur-de-sal
Listen to Albert prepare Raspberry Farmers’ Market Salad below.
