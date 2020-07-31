The California Kitchen: Jamaican Jerk Sweet Potatoes

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Jamaican Jerk Sweet Potatoes with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 large sweet potatoes trimmed

One clove

One star Anis

One cinnamon stick

2T butter

TTS plus P

1T Cajun spice

1T lemon pepper

Listen to Albert prepare Jamaican Jerk Sweet Potatoes below.

Jamaican Jerk Sweet Potatoes

