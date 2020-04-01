The California Kitchen ~ Gnocchi Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn to cook Gnocchi Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J. Hernandez.
Here is what you will need:
- 1 C Flour
- 1 Pinch Salt
- 4oz Ricotta Cheese
- 4oz Mashed Potatoes
- 1 Egg
- 1 C Heavy Cream
- 1 C Gorgonzola Cheese
- TT S+P
