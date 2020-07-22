The California Kitchen: Creamed Corn Untamed

Creamed Corn Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Creamed Corn Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2.5 T Vegetable Oil
  • 3 Whole Fresh Corns on the Cob
  • 1/2 Medium Purple Onion Sliced Thin
  • 3/4 C Heavy Cream
  • 2 C Parmigiano Reggiano
  • 1/4 C Heavy Cream
  • 1 T Gran Garlic
  • 2 T Dry Chive

Listen to Albert prepare Creamed Corn Untamed below.

The Untamed Chef

