In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Creamed Corn Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2.5 T Vegetable Oil

3 Whole Fresh Corns on the Cob

1/2 Medium Purple Onion Sliced Thin

3/4 C Heavy Cream

2 C Parmigiano Reggiano

1/4 C Heavy Cream

1 T Gran Garlic

2 T Dry Chive

Listen to Albert prepare Creamed Corn Untamed below.

The California Kitchen: Creamed Corn Untamed

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777