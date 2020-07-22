The California Kitchen: Creamed Corn Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Creamed Corn Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2.5 T Vegetable Oil
- 3 Whole Fresh Corns on the Cob
- 1/2 Medium Purple Onion Sliced Thin
- 3/4 C Heavy Cream
- 2 C Parmigiano Reggiano
- 1/4 C Heavy Cream
- 1 T Gran Garlic
- 2 T Dry Chive
Listen to Albert prepare Creamed Corn Untamed below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777