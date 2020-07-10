The California Kitchen: Chocolate Semifreddo Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Chocolate Semifreddo Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 5 Egg Whites
- 2 C Heavy Cream
- 3/4 C Powdered Sugar
- 4 T Cocoa Powder
Listen to Albert prepare Chocolate Semifreddo Untamed below.
