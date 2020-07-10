Chocolate Semifreddo Untamed

The California Kitchen: Chocolate Semifreddo Untamed

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Chocolate Semifreddo Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Chocolate Semifreddo Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 5 Egg Whites
  • 2 C Heavy Cream
  • 3/4 C Powdered Sugar
  • 4 T Cocoa Powder

Listen to Albert prepare Chocolate Semifreddo Untamed below.

The California Kitchen: Chocolate Semifreddo Untamed
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777