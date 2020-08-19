The California Kitchen: Carne Asada Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Carne Asada Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 4 Carne Asada Steaks Cut in Half (8 Pieces)
- 3 T Vegetable or Canola Oil
- TT S+P both Sides
- Equipment preferred
- 12″ Cast Iron Skillet
- 1 Spanish or Yellow Onion Sliced into Medium Strips
- Serrano Chili’s Optional
Listen to Albert prepare Carne Asada Untamed below.
