In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Carne Asada Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

4 Carne Asada Steaks Cut in Half (8 Pieces)

3 T Vegetable or Canola Oil

TT S+P both Sides

Equipment preferred

12″ Cast Iron Skillet

1 Spanish or Yellow Onion Sliced into Medium Strips

Serrano Chili’s Optional

Listen to Albert prepare Carne Asada Untamed below.

The California Kitchen: Carne Asada Untamed

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777