The California Kitchen: Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttermilk Biscuits

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Buttermilk Biscuits with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 4 C AP Flour
  • 1T + 1 t Baking Powder
  • 1 t Baking Soda
  • 1 t Salt
  • 1 C Cold Butter
  • 1 3/4 C Buttermilk
  • 1/4 C Butter Clarified

Listen to Albert prepare Buttermilk Biscuits below.

The Untamed Chef

