The California Kitchen: Buttermilk Biscuits

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Buttermilk Biscuits with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 4 C AP Flour
- 1T + 1 t Baking Powder
- 1 t Baking Soda
- 1 t Salt
- 1 C Cold Butter
- 1 3/4 C Buttermilk
- 1/4 C Butter Clarified
Listen to Albert prepare Buttermilk Biscuits below.
