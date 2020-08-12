In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Buttermilk Biscuits with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

4 C AP Flour

1T + 1 t Baking Powder

1 t Baking Soda

1 t Salt

1 C Cold Butter

1 3/4 C Buttermilk

1/4 C Butter Clarified

Listen to Albert prepare Buttermilk Biscuits below.

The California Kitchen: Buttermilk Biscuits

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777