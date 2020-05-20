In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Butter Basted Peeking Duck Breast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

Step 1 4 Duck Breasts



Step 2 TT S+P 2 T Butter 2 Sprigs Each Thyme & Rosemary



The California Kitchen: Butter Basted Peeking Duck Breast

