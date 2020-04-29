The California Kitchen: 1 Hour Pot Roast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare a 1 Hour Pot Roast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- Pot Roast:
- 3-4 T Vegetable Oil
- 1 Lb Beef Roast
- TT Beef Stock
- Potatoes:
- 1 Lb Fingerling Potatoes
- TT S+P
- TT Dry Chive
- Mirepoix:
- 4 T Vegetable Oil
- 2 C Spanish Onion
- 1 C Heirloom Carrot
- 1 C Celery
