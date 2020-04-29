The California Kitchen: 1 Hour Pot Roast

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

pot roast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare a 1 Hour Pot Roast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • Pot Roast:
    • 3-4 T Vegetable Oil
    • 1 Lb Beef Roast
    • TT Beef Stock
  • Potatoes:
    • 1 Lb Fingerling Potatoes
    • TT S+P
    • TT Dry Chive
  • Mirepoix:
    • 4 T Vegetable Oil
    • 2 C Spanish Onion
    • 1 C Heirloom Carrot
    • 1 C Celery
THe Untamed Chef

