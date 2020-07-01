Summer Care Tips for Your Outdoor Herb Garden

Summer care tips for your herb garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Herb Garden in the Summeretime

Pinterest

When growing herbs in the summer time, and growing them outdoors, they will require a little extra care. Many herbs have drastically different needs and requirements – especially when it comes to temperature.

When a heatwave is eminent, pay close attention to your watering schedule. Unless the herb is drought-tolerant, herbs need plenty of moisture.

It’s also important to stay on top of harvesting, which improves air circulation, which can stave off fungal diseases that attack when it gets hot and muggy.

Advertisement

Plants that don’t need full sun may need some extra protection during the heat of the day. This could mean moving container plants into a shadier area or putting some shade plant over plants that gives them protection when the sun is at its strongest.

Also stay on top of bolting, which is triggered by hot weather.

Don’t forget the roots! Put plenty of mulch around the base of your plants to keep roots cool and retain moisture.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s full program here.

Summer Care Tips for Your Herb Garden