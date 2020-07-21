Strawberry Field Day Moves to Virtual Format This Year

The Annual Santa Maria Strawberry Field Day has moved to an online format this year as California continues to work through the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28. Organizer of the yearly event, Cooperative Extension Advisor for Entomology and Biologicals, Surendra Dara noted that the online version of the field day will still provide the same quality of information as in year’s past.

“We have the same format with the speakers from the local ag commissioner’s office, farm advisors, and specialists from the University of California,” said Dara. “We have multiple speakers talking about different topics related to climate change, soil management, using fumigation alternatives, weed management, and looking at new or developing diseases, and using biostimulants and other biologicals for disease management.”

The webinar will begin with an introduction at 8:00 a.m. followed by several 20-minute presentations. The virtual event is scheduled to conclude around Noon after a survey of participants. Deputy Ag Commissioner for Santa Barbara County, Lottie Martin will begin the series of presentations with an important regulatory update. As with previous strawberry field day events, there will be Continuing Education Units available for participating.

“I have three DPR Continuing Education credits approved already. It is half a unit for Laws and Regulations and 2.5 units for the Other category and then I’m waiting for three units from CCA,” Dara noted. “Those who want Continuing Education credits need to be present for the entire event. That’s one of the requirements from DPR to ensure that everybody gets the required learning opportunity so that we can provide the Continuing Education credits for that period.”

A detailed agenda for the Annual Santa Maria Strawberry Field Day along with registration information is available online through UC Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Listen to the interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West