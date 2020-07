Cooperative Extension personnel are out in fields assisting growers who may be dealing with weedy rice issues. After a new biotype of weedy rice was discovered in the past few years, it has been problematic for many rice growers. UC Rice Farm Advisor for Sutter, Yuba, Placer and Sacramento Counties, Whitney Brim-Deforest reminds growers that they will want to be closely monitoring for weedy rice and stay in contact with local farm advisors to allow for sampling.

Listen to the radio report below.

Rice Growers Monitoring for Weedy Rice

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West