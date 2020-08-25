Despite various industry efforts, The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has refused to include extra-long staple (ELS) cotton in the latest expansion of commodities covered under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). USDA indicated that the commodity could not be included in CFAP because of a lack of acceptable data to clearly illustrate losses. Vice President of Washington Operations for the National Cotton Council, Reece Langley expressed disappointment in USDA’s decision as the industry continues its efforts to get ELS cotton included under the program.

Listen to the radio report below.

Industry Disappointed That ELS Cotton Not Included in Latest CFAP Expansion

