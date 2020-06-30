How to Grow Eggplants in Containers

Eggplants are a fantastic vegetable to grow in containers.

They will add a decorative element to your patio with their deep purple fruits and flowers. And, you can get a large harvest from a single plant. Any eggplant suits container growing, but the heirloom and smaller varieties perform particularly well. Look for the word “compact” in the plant’s name.

Larger plants will grow in containers as well, but you’ll need to trellis them. Two-ring tomato cages work best. Eggplants love sun, so find a spot with at least 6 hours of light and set up your pots. Choose a container at least 4 to 5 gallons in volume. Growing Eggplants in containers require different care needs than those growing in the ground. Be sure to do your research on fertilizer, water, and proper pruning.

The best companion plants for Eggplants are Marigold, Tarragon, and Thyme.

Also be sure to keep an eye out for Black Flea Beetles, Ants, and Tomato Hornworms that could ruin your crop.

