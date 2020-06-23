Cathy Isom fills you in during todays This Land of Ours program how to grow better broccoli.

Learning how to grow broccoli usually involves some trial and error. Most gardeners spend several seasons learning how to grow it. This is because garden broccoli has more precise cultural requirements compared to other vegetables. On every level – timing, soil fertility, spacing, and pest management – broccoli’s rather exact needs must be met. But once you figure out broccoli’s secret formula for success, you can look forward to bountiful yields of this popular and nutritious vegetable.

Getting spring and fall planting times right is the first challenge. Because broccoli can be difficult to grow. You should watch each broccoli planting closely, keep records, and talk with your neighbors in attempt to discover the best dates for you. It’s also suggested that gardeners stick with 18-inch spacing, unless you are growing a miniature variety intended to be grown in close quarters.

Also, use a good netting to protect broccoli seedlings from birds and the caterpillars of cabbage white butterfiies.

Growing Better Broccoli May Involve Trial and Error