How to Grow Zucchini in Containers Successfully

How to succeed in growing Zucchini in containers.

Zucchini is not commonly grown in pots or containers, but it can be done successfully. Keeping it contained allows you to move it around to catch the sun and maintain good air flow through the plant. And when you’re short on space, container growing is another bonus.

Some of the best Zucchini varieties for container growing include: Buckingham Patio, Astia, Bush Baby, Cue Ball Zucchini and Gold Rush.

Give Zucchini plants direct sunlight for a minimum of 6 to 8 hours a day, if not more. It’s best to plant them in early spring at least 8 weeks before the last frost. A half gallon sized container is ideal. Keep the soil moist with a spray bottle and within 7 days the seeds should germinate and your new zucchini will be well on its way. To save time, you can buy seedlings from a nursery, but make sure you get one specifically for containers or patios. A large garden variety will struggle in a container over a season of growing due to its big root system.

As long as your paying close attention to watering and feeding, you should have no problem growing Zucchini in containers.

