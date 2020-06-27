Friends of the California State Fair Celebrates Agriculture Achievement – Awards $44,000 in Student Scholarships

Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Friends of the California State Fair Gala due to the impacts of COVID-19, Friends of the California State Fair is honoring its tradition of helping students and celebrating agricultural achievement through scholarship awards.

The Friends of the California State Fair non-profit has awarded $44,000 in scholarships to college students throughout California. Today, Cal Expo is releasing the Ironstone Concours Foundation award, a $5,000 scholarship, to Tiffany Ng of Elk Grove as the overall scholarship winner, and the names of the 26 student scholarship recipients from around the state who have received $1,000 – $2,500. Award recipients include:

Lindsay Mendonca, Fresno Abigail Greeno, Roseville Josephine Hernandez, Applegate Andrew Grivjack, San Luis Obispo Ashland Williams, Healdsburg Benjamin Hesser, Valley Springs Isabella Ruport, Woodland Kennedy Rivera, Winters Natalie McKnight, Auburn Sofia Edmonds, Sacramento Holly Cheng, Elk Grove Jessica Bolaños-Woods, Rancho Cordova Jessica Wallach, Davis Tran Le, Milpitas Chloe Cullen, Petaluma Daniela Ramos, Wasco Grace Guthrie, Porterville Keaton Rodgers, Santa Monica Tiffany Ng, Elk Grove Chyanne Morrison, Quincy Amy Suarez, Dos Palos

This year, Agriculturalist of the Year was awarded to Bill and Carol Chandler for their contributions in a professional capacity to California’s agricultural industry. Their award was announced in April and will be acknowledged at the 2021 Friends of the California State Fair Gala.

The gala event was set to take place on June 25th but was cancelled due to COVID-19. All tickets have been refunded to participants who were planning to attend the event.

