Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the value of water infrastructure investments if the state and federal governments are clashing on the topic, why almond growers should be on the lookout for ants in their orchards as the temperatures rise, and the U.S. officially starting trade talks with the U.K. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

