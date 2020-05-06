Funding for water infrastructure won’t matter much if the clash between California and the U.S. leadership continues. Recent studies have shown that the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act goals are not feasible in some regions of the state with the current water system. Western Growers President and CEO Dave Puglia said that investment, however, could be pointless if the feud between the state and federal levels over biological opinions persists. “It really begs the question of whether any investment in infrastructure is really going to help when we can’t put the infrastructure we already have to it’s smartest use,” Puglia said.

Water Infrastructure Investment a Waste With State, Federal Fight?

