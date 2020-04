Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the change in the HLB quarantine regulation that was made to further protect California’s citrus, COVID-19 concerns as production season ramps up in Fresno County, and an EPA report that shows U.S. agriculture is reducing its environmental footprint. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.