EPA Report Shows American Ag Reduced GHG Emissions

A new study shows U.S. agriculture is reducing its environmental footprint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Agriculture collaborated on a study that showed farmers and ranches are continuing to reduce the amount of per-unit greenhouse gas emissions from their operations. Greenhouse gases absorb infrared radiation, trapping heat and making the planet warmer, thus contributing to climate change.

According to the data collected, in 2018, the American agriculture sector accounted for less than 10 percent of total U.S. emissions following the transportation, electricity generation and industrial sectors. American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said of the findings, “We’re doing more with less and proud to lead the world in agricultural advances,” adding, “smarter farming, new strategies and technology are helping farmers reduce their environmental footprint and provide solutions.” For more information on the findings visit https://www.fb.org/market-intel/ghg

Listen to the report below.

AgNet West Today ~ 04.15.2020

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.