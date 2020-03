Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering a potential third round of MFP payments and how the coronavirus may have played a role. Also, hear what a registered dietician says about the “Dirty Dozen” list, and get an update on the strawberry industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.