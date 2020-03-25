Farmers Could Potentially Be Looking at Another MFP Roll Out

There’s been talk of potentially issuing another round of Market Facilitation payments to farmers due to the Coronavirus. American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says the Coronavirus has complicated things when it comes to the implementation of new trade deals, which could warrant a third round of MFP payments. Duvall said, “We are approaching the time where we are starting to talk about having another (impact) payment. And we think we qualify for it, and we’re glad they’re having that discussion.” The first two rounds of payments were sent to farmers as relief from the trade dispute with China.

American Farm Bureau Executive Director Dale Moore says the bureau is looking at a variety of ways the government can help. Moore added, “What we are supportive of, is an effort to increase the Secretary’s borrowing authority under the Commodity Credit Corporation…and to use those funds in such a way as benefits farmers, ranchers, and rural communities, as we go through this crisis.”

NAFB contributed to this report.

Listen to the full report below.

AgNet West Today ~ 3.25.2020

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.