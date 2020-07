Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the Governor’s newest support for ag workers during COVID, how USDA’s food box program is benefiting communities as well as the industry, and get the details on incentive programs that help make the cost of electric yard trucks feasible. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.