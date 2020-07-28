Governor Gavin Newsom announces the states newest efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 amongst farmworkers and their families.

In a July 24 statement, the Governor said, “Stopping the spread of COVID-19 depends on keeping our workers safe,” Newsom said. “The vital work they do every day puts them and their families at higher risk for exposure and infection. Taking action to protect them will help protect all Californians. Working with the Legislature, we will advance new initiatives to support these key workers and their employers.”

His support, called Housing for the Harvest, will provide “temporary isolation spaces for agricultural and farmworkers who test positive or were exposed to the virus, which limits the risk of spreading COVID-19 to their coworkers or households.” Funding for this program will come from existing federal funds and will operate in communities throughout the Central Valley, Central Coast, and Imperial Valley. No specifics were given on the location of the housing, the cost or when the Housing for the Harvest program would begin. For more information www.gov.ca.gov

Listen to the report below.

Newsom Announces New Housing for Ag Workers During COVID

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.