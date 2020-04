Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering potential complications to the food supply chain due to COVID-19 and how the BeSure campaign is helping applicators take steps to protect bees. Also in today’s show hear all about an agtech startup that’s going to begin mechanical pollination trials in California come 2020. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features, and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.