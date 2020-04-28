Pesticide applications are picking up as seasons progress across the country. The BeSure campaign, brought to you by the Growing Matters Coalition, is pointing out the communication that needs to be taking place to protect pollinators. University of Florida Entomologist Dr. Jamie Ellis said there are several things growers can do to help prevent any undue harm.

Listen to Ellis’ full interview.

Growing Matters: Protecting Pollinators as Applications Increase

This was a message from the BeSure campaign brought to you by the Growing Matters Coalition, an initiative reminding farmers and applicators to follow stewardship best practices to protect pollinators and other wildlife. Visit growingmatters.org for more information.