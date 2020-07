Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers off-ground harvest as a stepwise process, COVID considerations for Produce Safety Rule inspections, and learn about Animal Ag Alliance launching its Animal Ag Allies program. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.