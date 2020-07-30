Almond Update: Off-Ground Harvest a Stepwise Process Already in Motion

Almond grower dollars have been going into dust reduction research for over 15 years. That research now includes off-ground harvesting, which the Almond Board of California (ABC) believes is an intricate part of their Almond Orchard 2025 goals. ABC’s Sebastian Saa said they look at off-ground harvest as a stepwise process, and dust reduction research has produced substantial progress in the practice and other incentive programs for the industry.
