Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the dairy industry addressing the oversupply of its products, also get all the details on the Almond Board of California’s virtual grower workshop. Today we also hear why the Governor’s potential executive order could have some impacts on farm employers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, features and more.

