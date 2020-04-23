Almond Update: Field Outreach Team Expanding Virtual Education, Assisting Growers

Producers are still working to feed the nation during these unprecedented times, and the Field Outreach and Education team at the Almond Board of California knows they need to assist growers now more than ever. Senior Manager Tom Devol said they are hosting online ‘In The Orchard’ webinars and plan on launching a virtual one-on-one consultation service that growers can take advantage of soon.

Listen to Devol’s full interview.

Almond Update ~ 04.23.2020

Find all of the upcoming webinars at the Almond Board of California’s events page. You can also now contact the Field Outreach and Education team at FieldOutreach@AlmondBoard.com.

