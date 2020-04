Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the Almond Board of California’s upcoming webinar which will discuss carbohydrate energy and its impacts on yield. Also in the show, AFBF’s focus on mental health awareness in rural America and the FCC designating $1 billion for precision agriculture. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.