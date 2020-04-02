deadline

Almond Update: Carbohydrate Dynamics Research in Upcoming Webinar

The Almond Board of California has continued its online education through webinars during COVID-19 restrictions, and an upcoming session will focus on a potential new tool for the industry. Several years ago, ABC joined the efforts to support research into detailing carbohydrate energy and it impacts on yield. ABC Senior Manager of Agricultural Research Sebation Saa said the co-founder and manager of the Carbohydrate Observatory Z-Lab of UC Davis will update the industry in a free webinar on April 15.

