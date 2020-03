Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the impacts the Coronavirus has on agriculture exports, commerce and day to day operations. Also, get the three factors the Almond Board of California says make up the optimal yield equation and were talking about why cooperation and leadership are needed in the SGMA rollout. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.