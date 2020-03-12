Almond Update: Three Factors Make Up Optimal Yield Equation

Every grower wants to get the most yield out of their trees. To do that, producers manage three factors that make up an equation, which will give them a total of pounds per acre. Those factors include the number of flowers, potential fruit set, and kernel weight. Almond Board of California‘s Senior Manager of Agricultural Research Sebastion Saa said there are essential steps in each one of those factors that need to happen for a producer to maximize their trees’ potential.
The Almond Board of California produced a four-part Optimal Yield Series resource on this equation and the three factors.
