Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the emergency paid sick leave provision under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and the upcoming deadline for Market Facilitation Program payments. Also, get the details on another deadline, the 2019 water use reports are due July 1 for many water diversions. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.