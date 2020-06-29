A slight change to the calculation of income to receive Market Facilitation Program payments from impacts of the trade wars over the last two years could mean more money for growers. Assistant Director, Regulatory, Technical, & Industry Affairs at California Walnut Board & Commission Adhi Kulkarni said applicants who fell just short of the adjusted gross income requirements and are also involved with small export firms, might now be eligible.

The deadline to reapply for MFP payments is Tuesday, June 30. Kulkarni said growers should check with their local USDA Farm Service Agency about their application and eligibility.

Listen to Kulkarni’s full interview.

Working Together: MFP Change May Mean More Operations are Eligible

