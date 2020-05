Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the grants that are available for planning projects and implementation projects. Also, find out why the direct to consumer method isn’t always the best option for every California producer and hear how California ag is resilient amid the COVID challenges. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.