When the foodservice sector all but shut down from COVID-19 stay at home recommendations, many producers around the state started selling direct to consumers through farmers’ markets and direct mail. Lemon grower Will Piddcuk said that’s a great idea, but a lot of operations aren’t designed to work like that.

Pidduck said the decline in lemon sales is drastic and other than some financial aid, they are farming as usual and hoping things turn around soon.

Direct to Consumer Not An Option For Every California Producer

