Farm City Newsday

Farm City Newsday Monday, 04-27-20

Jim Rogers Farm City Newsday, Podcasts

Farm City Newsday

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the NRCS extending the deadline for RCP and on-farm trial applications, get an update on how the market disruptions due to COVID-19 will likely continue and how winter crops have been hit the hardest. Also, learn why ag employers could be greatly impacted by the Governor’s recently proposed executive order regarding COVID-19 worker compensation. Tune in to the show for these news stories, features and more.

About the Author
Danielle Leal

Danielle Leal

Facebook Twitter

MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.