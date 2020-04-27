Farm City Newsday Monday, 04-27-20

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the NRCS extending the deadline for RCP and on-farm trial applications, get an update on how the market disruptions due to COVID-19 will likely continue and how winter crops have been hit the hardest. Also, learn why ag employers could be greatly impacted by the Governor’s recently proposed executive order regarding COVID-19 worker compensation. Tune in to the show for these news stories, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.