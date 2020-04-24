Farm City Newsday Friday, 04-24-20

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how later irrigation could improve walnut health, and get the details on two NRCS projects that are right here in California. Also in today’s show, we talk about the importance of farmers’ mental health especially during the COVID-19 crisis and how producers are working to adapt to the uncertainty in the food supply market. Tune in to the show for these news stories, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.