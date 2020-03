Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how a California sheriff’s department is saving taxpayer’s money with its farming operation. Also, HLB was found in San Bernadino leading to an expansion of quarantine zones and amidst efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, many farmers’ markets remain open for consumers. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

