Farmers’ Markets Remain Open in Most Areas

Amidst efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, many farmers’ markets remain open for consumers. Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a shelter in place order to California, resulting in the closure of many stores and businesses. Public health officials have declared Certified Farmers’ Markets as an essential public service which is equivalent to grocery stores. The state’s farmers’ markets can remain open to the public; however, there are new orders in place which emphasize social distancing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Farmers’ markets have increased the availability of handwashing stations and eliminated some of the seating and entertainment activities to dissuade shoppers from lingering. Markets have also suspended any sampling activities and increased the frequency of cleaning tables, payment devices, and other surfaces. Those who visit farmers’ markets are still being encouraged to maintain social distancing of six feet per person.

Listen to the report below.

Out & About Western Ag ~ 3.27.2020

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West