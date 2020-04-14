With gardening on our minds, Cathy Isom gives you quite a list of some early blooming Spring flowers for your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Early Blooming Spring Flowers for Your Garden

Early spring flowers are the surest sign that warmer weather is coming. Once you spot these blooms, you’ll know it’s soon time to get back to work in your garden!

Pansies bloom in cool spring weather and provide color in early-season flower beds, containers, and window boxes. Yellow trillium: Once its flowers die back at the season’s end in June, the foliage recedes, too. Bloodroot makes its appearance in March, shooting up white flowers that last until late spring. As much as any other spring bulbs, Grape Hyacinths trumpet the arrival of spring. ‘Grand Maitre’ Crocus with lovely pink, purple, yellow, or white petals, crocuses are one of the best early spring flowers. And when it’s spring, it’s time for a show of daffodils, tulips, Virginia bluebells, and Marsh Marigolds. Other early blooming Spring flowers that make a nice edition to your garden include: Claytonia, Pink Discovery Azaleas, and Trout Lilies.

I’m Cathy Isom…